    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent

    Manual Breast Pump & Store Set

    SCD221/10
    Avent
    More comfort, more milk* Pump, store and feed
      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump & Store Set

      SCD221/10
      More comfort, more milk* Pump, store and feed

      The Comfort Manual Breast Pump & Store set is ideal for moms who plan to express their breast milk. The convenient set includes all you need to pump and store your breast milk, feed your baby, and includes 2 bottles and 10 storage cups. See all benefits

        More comfort, more milk* Pump, store and feed

        Manual breast pump set with storage cups

        • Express, store and feed.
        • Pump with soft massage cushion
        • Includes 2 bottles and nipples
        • 10x storage cups and lids
        Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

        Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

        Compact lightweight design

        Compact lightweight design

        The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Pump in storage containers

        Pump in storage containers

        With the milk storage cup adapter, you can easily pump in the milk storage container. No leakage, no spillage of your precious breast milk.

        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Storage cups
          BPA free*, Polypropylene
          Breast pads
          • Natural breathable material
          • Silky soft topsheet

        • What is included

          Breast pump body with handle
          1  pcs
          Large massage cushion (25mm)
          1 pcs (A smaller size cushion is available and sold separately)
          Natural bottle 4oz
          1  pcs
          Natural bottle 9oz
          1  pcs
          Milk storage cup (180ml/6oz)
          10  pcs
          Milk storage cup adaptor
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2 pcs)

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range
          • Intuitive assembly

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
            • More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
            • Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

