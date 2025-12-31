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  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD270/00

1 award

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles
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Less colic**

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.