    Baby monitors & thermometers

    Philips Avent

    DECT baby monitor

    SCD510/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Reassurance with crystal clear sound Reassurance with crystal clear sound Reassurance with crystal clear sound
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

      SCD510/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room. See all benefits

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

        • Crystal clear
        DECT technology guarantees zero interference

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

        Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

        Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

        The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

        Extra long range for total mobility

        Extra long range for total mobility

        With a range of 330m you can be fully mobile in and around the home

        Always know that you are connected

        Always know that you are connected

        The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

        Stay connected with talk back

        Stay connected with talk back

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        LEDs light to signal noise levels

        LEDs light to signal noise levels

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even if the volume is off

        Belt clip for convenient, hands-free monitoring

        Belt clip for convenient, hands-free monitoring

        Using the belt clip gives you enhanced mobility in and around the home

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10 - 40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          120

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sensitivity control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Batteries
          Yes
          Belt clip
          Yes
          DFU/ user manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Charging time
          8  hrs
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power supply
          120 V (US)
          Operating time on battery
          24  hour(s)

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 94  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC/DC adaptor
        • Batteries
        • Belt clip
        • DFU/ user manual
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

