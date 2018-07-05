2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD510/00
Crystal clear
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required
3.7
of 5
33
Reviews
DIYSC
05/07/2018
US
Successful, but unusual use
Being Social Security age, we did not need a baby monitor - but my wife expressed missing the wonderful sound of our pond's waterfall. Phillips SDC510 to the rescue ! About 10 feet from the waterfall, I sheltered the "baby" unit to protect it from water and sunlight. For the past couple of years this has let us sleep "next" to our pond/waterfall - what a relaxing and peaceful sound. In the mornings the birds chorus their wakeup calls. We've even heard the nearby fox mother call her pups back to the den.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor
Rick1960
02/01/2014
US
Survived a Night in the Toilet
My 2-1/2 year old flushed the receiver! The next morning we heard it beeping (low battery) inside the toilet. Plumber came and removed toilet to get it out from underneath. Despite 18 hours or so stuck in the toilet trap in water, the unit still works fine! That's impressive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor
LMWea
28/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
The sound and noise suppression on this product is second to none.
We have 5 of these units which we use for elderly care in our home and grand-baby visits. We tried a couple of other products which had noise suppression issues. We got our first 2 about 5 years ago and really like them for their compact design, reception distance and sound. They really solved the noise issue. Set at full volume and it has no noise (electro-static). That is huge when sleeping at night. It's nice when you can use them as a intercom as well. The only issue we had was after a year or two they loose there receptivity and it is hit and miss on the reception with constant alarm beeps when it would loose it's connectivity. We finally called tech support and found out they had to be reset. They walked us through the resetting steps, which is not a big deal, and they are like new again. We gave the "ease of use" a 4 star for that reason. For the price range they are tops as far as we are concerned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT baby monitor