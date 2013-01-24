Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Baby monitors & thermometers

    Philips Avent

    Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD630
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Avent
    • Always close to your baby Always close to your baby Always close to your baby
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      SCD630
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips Avent SCD630 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (3.5" LCD), whether it is day or night. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips Avent SCD630 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (3.5" LCD), whether it is day or night. See all benefits

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips Avent SCD630 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (3.5" LCD), whether it is day or night. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips Avent SCD630 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (3.5" LCD), whether it is day or night. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital Video Baby Monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always close to your baby

        Private and secure with A-FHSS technology

        • Private & secure (A-FHSS)
        • 3.5 inch color screen, 2x zoom
        • Lullabies, night light & temp.
        • Talkback & vibration mode
        Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

        Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

        Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.

        High resolution 3.5" screen with crystal clear night vision

        High resolution 3.5" screen with crystal clear night vision

        See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 3.5" color screen. With 2x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.

        Energy saving eco mode with connection indication

        Energy saving eco mode with connection indication

        Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby room while still knowing you are connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

        Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

        Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

        The temperature sensor with customized alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customized temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.

        Range up to 300 meters*

        Range up to 300 meters*

        Indoor range up to 50 meters*, Outdoor range up to 300 meters*.

        Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

        Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

        There's nothing like a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the night light, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time.

        Stay connected with talk back

        Stay connected with talk back

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

        Vibration mode for subtle notifications

        Vibration mode for subtle notifications

        Personalize your alert settings and get notified by a silent and subtle vibration of the parent unit.

        Hear your baby with clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby anytime with high quality, crystal clear sound.

        3 sound level lights and a link indication light

        Three sound level lights to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room even when the parent unit is muted. With the link indication you always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

        Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

        The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before re-charging is required.

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what noise level the baby unit picks up, e.g. you will want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in its babbling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          # Languages
          English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Turkish
          Adjustable sound sensitivity
          Yes
          Adjustable viewing angle
          Yes
          Andriod, IOS, Tablet compatible
          No
          Audio only mode
          Yes
          Auto infrared night vision
          Yes
          Battery and mains operated baby unit
          Mains only
          Battery back-up function baby unit
          No
          Battery and mains operated parent unit
          Yes
          Battery operating time parent unit
          Superior up to 10 hours
          Belt Clip
          Yes
          Brightness control
          Yes
          Comforting night light
          Yes
          Digital Video Technology
          Yes, Adaptive FHSS
          Digital zoom and pan
          Yes, 2x
          Energy saving Eco mode
          Eco mode with link indication
          Hand held and rechargeable
          Yes, parent unit
          Indoor range up to
          50m
          Outdoor range up to
          300m
          Linked and in range indication
          Yes
          Low batt/lost connection alert
          Yes
          Lullabies
          Yes, 5x
          Menu Style
          Icons & text
          Mini USB charging
          Yes
          Private and secure
          Yes, adaptive FHSS
          Talkback function
          Yes
          Temperature sensor
          Yes
          Vibration mode
          Yes
          Video LCD Screen
          3.5" color
          Voice activation screen
          Yes, VOX mode

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sensitivity settings
          Yes
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          2.4GHz

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips