I received the Philips Avent Natural Newborn Glass gift set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel, though I’ve also previously purchased Avent glass baby bottles with my first baby 5 years ago, and had this product on my baby registry this year, though I had sadly not been gifted. The bottles were of amazing quality then and lasted us several years until their ultimate demise (me dropping them). This version seems to have upgraded the thickness of the glass while maintaining a lightweight feel and has also included silicone sleeves for the bottles, which is useful now that my baby is trying to take charge on feeding himself. The bottles are also easy to clean, and I love that I have no issues with lingering milk scent as I’ve experienced in the past with plastic bottles. In addition to the quality, this bottle is my preferred choice when moving from breast feeding to combo or formula feeding. I have tried several other brands of glass bottles but always come back to the Avent because of the similarities in shape to my real breasts. When switching over, my baby used a size 2 nipple at 4 months and has now moved to a size 3 nipple at 6 months. The flow seems smooth and my baby can easily stop it if it gets too fast for him. I would definitely recommend this set for new mom’s due to wonderful quality and being odor free after washing.