2 year warranty
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
This Newborn gift Set includes premium quality glass baby bottles and silicone sleeves. With Natural Response Nipple babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast. Finding the right nipple is important. See more information below.
5 Bottles
Silicone sleeves
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.6
of 5
324
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
mabubsmke
26/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Great bottle set for breastfeed babies
I really like the glass design, the bottles feel sturdy without being heavy. We’ve only been testing this for a few weeks, but from what I can tell so far, glass doesn’t tend to hold onto odors or discolor over time. They’ve stayed fresh and clean-looking, which is especially nice when you’re using bottles regularly. The silicone sleeves have also been a great addition, they make the bottles easier to grip during feeds, especially handling glass bottles around my baby. For my little one, the slowest nipple worked best. Since I’m breastfeeding, I was also happy with how “smoothly” my baby transitioned between breast and bottle eventho, he is still getting used to taking bottles. To be fully transparent, I received this product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel. Overall, I’ve been really impressed with this newborn gift set and I think it would make a great addition to a baby registry and a thoughtful baby shower gift, especially for parents who prefer glass bottles like I do.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
Gmartin
19/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Would definitely recommend
Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this bottle gift set. As a mother of 5, I have tried a variety of bottles over the years. The Philips Avent Natural Newborn set have been by far the best bottles. Baby has had no issues transitioning from breast to bottle. The bottles are easy to clean and sterilize with no discoloration or odors. The Avent sleeves provided were the finishing touch. It has prevented the bottles from breaking/cracking whenever they are accidentally dropped. The different bottle sizes and nipple flow rates ensure that these bottles grow with baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
sydneyh21
19/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Philips Avent Is Our Preferred Bottle
Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this bottle gift set! This is our second baby and I’m so glad we were able to use these bottles. There is a definite change in the design from the original. Thinner glass but still durable and a convenient silicone sleeve that makes feeding a breeze, especially when you’re sleep deprived. We haven’t had any issues with the nipples and cleanup is a breeze. Highly recommend putting this on your registry to get started since there are multiple flows to grow with your baby. Especially if you’re looking for going the glass route. 10/10 Philips does it again!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD859/01 Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011