2 year warranty
Support
SCD858/01
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why is my Philips Avent Nipple making a strange noise?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Can I bottle feed and still breastfeed?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I use Avent training handles on Natural glass bottles?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can my baby handle a Philips Avent glass bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
What’s the best way to assemble my Natural Bottle?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?
Why do I see two different Philips Avent glass baby bottles?
What makes Philips Avent glass bottles strong?
What are tips for transitioning to the Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of glass bottles?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair