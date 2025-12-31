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Discontinued

Philips AventTranslucent Pacifiers

SCF120/01

1 award

Orthodontic
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.
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Stylish design, crystal clear look.

Orthodontic

  • 0-3m

Security ring handle

Security ring handle

For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

User-friendly silicone nipples

User-friendly silicone nipples

The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

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