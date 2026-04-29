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Philips Avent Translucent Pacifiers
Discontinued
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SCF120/01
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Leaflet
User manual - English
All (9)
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?