2 year warranty
SCF151/01
Perfect fit for your newborn
0-2m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Mini Pacifier's shield is extra small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.0
of 5
24
Reviews
Kpearce
20/08/2016
Canada
Love the mini
My newborn took to this pacifier very easily and I love that it's not in the way of her nose/breathing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini pacifier
DAshby
07/02/2016
US
Fantastic
I received a free sample of this product to review. These pacifiers are fantastic. I love how small they are and don't take over my baby's whole face. I also love that they both come with a clip on cover to keep it clean when not in use. Overall I highly recommend them for their design and size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack
BMom123
05/02/2016
US
Great for travel
The best thing about these are the caps. I absolutely love that. I use a chain (or a ribbon would work) and tie the cap into the top strap of my diaper bag. So it's really easy to find the pacifier when I need it. I never the house without having one of these tied into the top strap. I should mention that I received a free sample for this review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012