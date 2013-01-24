Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

    SCF154/10
    • Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence
      Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

      SCF154/10

      Comfort with confidence

      Unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness.

      Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

      Comfort with confidence

      Unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness.

        Comfort with confidence

        For maximum dryness

        • 60 Pads

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent- keeps breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra absorbent core- draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra breathable outer layer- helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes- keeps pad in place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Switzerland
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pad
          60  pcs

        • Silky soft feel

          Silky soft topsheet
          Breathable natural material

