2 year warranty
Discontinued
Soothe with the comfort of air
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Awards
4.5
of 5
29
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Alice22
17/04/2017
US
Baby got onto it fast
Baby always takes it right away! Love that. Saves me time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
snguyen501
10/03/2016
US
Good without teeth
I received a free sample of the Philips Avent fashion infant Pacifiers in exchange for providing an open and honest review of the product. My newborn was able to accept the pacifier easily and had no trouble through the use of them. The set is okay for the beginning - but as teeth start to come in - i think we will change to ones that are a little more focused on correct teeth placement. It has been sturdy and easy to clean/use for weeks now... but i think that the ones that focus on good seating of teeth may be better in the long term.
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
japtastic
15/02/2016
US
Soothing and Comfortable
I received a free sample of these Infant pacifiers to review with my honest and unbiased opinion. While I have seen some cuter artwork on other products, I have to say that these are made of higher quality materials and are easier for my child to hang on to, and these features are more important in the long run. Love the clear nipple so I can tell it is really clean, and the attached ring is great for gripping while i scrub the pacifier with a cleaning brush. Nothing has torn or become unattached and the plastic case these come in are great for storing clean binkies in the baby bag and easy to find when you are digging around. Again while I`m not a fan of the 80`s looking art, a girl gets tired of pastels and pinks all the time and these are very soothing apparently!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year