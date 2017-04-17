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Expert tips and inspiration

  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF172/22

4.5
| (29) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
See all benefits

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

29

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

17/04/2017

US

US

Baby got onto it fast

Baby always takes it right away! Love that. Saves me time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

10/03/2016

US

US

Good without teeth

I received a free sample of the Philips Avent fashion infant Pacifiers in exchange for providing an open and honest review of the product. My newborn was able to accept the pacifier easily and had no trouble through the use of them. The set is okay for the beginning - but as teeth start to come in - i think we will change to ones that are a little more focused on correct teeth placement. It has been sturdy and easy to clean/use for weeks now... but i think that the ones that focus on good seating of teeth may be better in the long term.

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

15/02/2016

US

US

Soothing and Comfortable

I received a free sample of these Infant pacifiers to review with my honest and unbiased opinion. While I have seen some cuter artwork on other products, I have to say that these are made of higher quality materials and are easier for my child to hang on to, and these features are more important in the long run. Love the clear nipple so I can tell it is really clean, and the attached ring is great for gripping while i scrub the pacifier with a cleaning brush. Nothing has torn or become unattached and the plastic case these come in are great for storing clean binkies in the baby bag and easy to find when you are digging around. Again while I`m not a fan of the 80`s looking art, a girl gets tired of pastels and pinks all the time and these are very soothing apparently!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year