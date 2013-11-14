2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF176/18
With glow in the dark handle
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
3.9
of 5
20
Reviews
Aquamarine23
14/11/2013
Canada
These are awesome soothers!
I have used these since my daughter was a newborn and she loves them! I love the glow in the dark feature too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night time pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night time pacifier
Addisynmom2015
09/07/2016
US
Only one my daughter will take
This is the only pacifier my daughter will take and she has to have it to sleep with..very good and cute designs..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack
caral0907
19/02/2016
US
Love these pacifiers
I have received a package of Philips Avent Nighttime pacifiers for free so I can review them. First let me tell you how impressed I was that the pacifier glows in the dark. When an infant is sleeping soundly and loses their pacifier it becomes a problem. With Philips this problem is quickly resolved as I can see the glowing pacifier and give it back to the baby. The shape is perfect and natural so the baby takes right to it. I love the fact that it is BPA Free and love the overall design. This is great for any infant up till 6 months. I feel confident giving my child Philips Avent Nighttime. Its one of the best I have ever used
This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack
This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year