I was sent a free Phillips Avent Nighttime pacifier for free to review and we have used the product for a couple months. The look is adorable with the stars, the shape and size is pretty similar to other pacifiers on the market. A major unique feature was the glow in dark flap, which is nice to have at night. I loved that it came with the pacifier holder to put it in when the baby wasn't using it to keep it clean. The product was very cute and worked well overall. I'm not sure I would recommend this particular shape pacifier to babies that are exclusively breastfed, It is a much different shape than a mother`s nipple. My breastfed 6 month old son who has been using the pacifier prefers the soothie shape ones over this one. But it could just be that is what he was used to. This would be a cute pacifier to give at a baby shower or to put on a diaper cake.