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  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight time pacifier

SCF176/18

3.9
| (20) Reviews
Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Unique glow in the dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow in the dark handle

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

20

Reviews

2

14/11/2013

Canada

Canada

These are awesome soothers!

I have used these since my daughter was a newborn and she loves them! I love the glow in the dark feature too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night time pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night time pacifier

09/07/2016

US

US

Only one my daughter will take

This is the only pacifier my daughter will take and she has to have it to sleep with..very good and cute designs..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack

19/02/2016

US

US

Love these pacifiers

I have received a package of Philips Avent Nighttime pacifiers for free so I can review them. First let me tell you how impressed I was that the pacifier glows in the dark. When an infant is sleeping soundly and loses their pacifier it becomes a problem. With Philips this problem is quickly resolved as I can see the glowing pacifier and give it back to the baby. The shape is perfect and natural so the baby takes right to it. I love the fact that it is BPA Free and love the overall design. This is great for any infant up till 6 months. I feel confident giving my child Philips Avent Nighttime. Its one of the best I have ever used

This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack

This review was made for SCF176/18 Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, Various Colors, 2 pack

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.

  2. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  6. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year