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  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight time pacifier

SCF176/22

3.9
| (24) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Unique glow in the dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow in the dark handle

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

24

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

1

19/09/2017

US

US

need a bigger size

my son looooves avent soother, he wont use any other but I've been having a really hard time finding these soothers in an 18-36 month size. I've seen them in Walmart before but now that i need them there nowhere to be found like they never existed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

05/03/2016

US

US

Easy to find!

Wow, finally a pacifier that I can easily locate during the night, instead of having to search all around the crib. I love that is designed for natural oral development. Cute little patterns too! I received a free sample in exchange for my review and I am very pleased!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

02/03/2016

US

US

Great Pacifier!

I received the Avent pacifiers in exchange for my review. My son loved these pacifiers. we have always been pleased with avent products as we used the avent bottles when he was a baby and we are now using the avent sippy cups. I liked that they were glow in the dark, however I wish the glow in the dark feature lasted a little longer. It was great while it lasted though. I also liked the protective cover which was great when putting it in the diaper bag for on the go. Overall this pacifier was great and I would highly recommend it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.

  2. No 1 global pacifier brand

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year