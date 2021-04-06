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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Philips AventClassic pacifier

SCF182/12

4.2
| (45) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

1 award

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier with colorful animal designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

45

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

06/04/2021

Canada

Canada

Baby’s Favorite

This is the only pacifier my daughter will use she will spit out anything else and cry until she receives this exact one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

07/02/2021

US

US

Amazing

This is the only pacifier my son would take!!! And now they are discontinued :'( he refuses all other binkys

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

07/01/2020

US

US

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Great product and well branded

[Employee of philipsglobal] The reputation of Avent, the line of products available and feedback from other users.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  4. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage