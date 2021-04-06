2 year warranty
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Awards
4.2
of 5
45
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
DidiAndShay
06/04/2021
Canada
Baby’s Favorite
This is the only pacifier my daughter will use she will spit out anything else and cry until she receives this exact one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Babys2
07/02/2021
US
Amazing
This is the only pacifier my son would take!!! And now they are discontinued :'( he refuses all other binkys
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Petersburg
07/01/2020
US
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Great product and well branded
[Employee of philipsglobal] The reputation of Avent, the line of products available and feedback from other users.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage