I received this set of pacifiers from the weeSpring Parent Panel. My son is on the older side for pacifiers at this point and he really needed some new ones and these came at the perfect time! We boiled them and gave them to him to use the first day that we got them in the mail. He is used to a different shape pacifier, but he was honestly so comfortable with the old ones that he was chewing them up! He transitioned well to using these pacifiers and he hasn't chewed on them at all which is great! I wonder if the new shape perhaps makes them more conducive to sucking than chewing apart? Regardless- we couldn't be happier with the switch. We will continue purchasing this brand of pacifiers now! We know that the time is coming to wean our son off pacifiers but for now- we are really happy with these pacifiers and will continue using them and purchasing them until he is ready!