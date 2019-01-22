2 year warranty
For essential comfort
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
Awards
4.2
of 5
54
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Jackiethor
22/01/2019
US
Great product all around
I was given this product to test from the weeSpring parent panel. This was a great pacifier. I am a mom of twins and the fact that it comes in a two pack is awesome. My girls really enjoyed these especially because they were teething and this helped to ease the pain. The pacifiers are very easy to clean which is great when you are chasing after 2 babies. I liked how they each had their own design so it was easy to tell who’s pacifier was who’s. This is a great pacifier I would definitely recommend.
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
littleren
08/02/2018
US
A nice pacifier for older kiddos :)
I received this set of pacifiers from the weeSpring Parent Panel. My son is on the older side for pacifiers at this point and he really needed some new ones and these came at the perfect time! We boiled them and gave them to him to use the first day that we got them in the mail. He is used to a different shape pacifier, but he was honestly so comfortable with the old ones that he was chewing them up! He transitioned well to using these pacifiers and he hasn't chewed on them at all which is great! I wonder if the new shape perhaps makes them more conducive to sucking than chewing apart? Regardless- we couldn't be happier with the switch. We will continue purchasing this brand of pacifiers now! We know that the time is coming to wean our son off pacifiers but for now- we are really happy with these pacifiers and will continue using them and purchasing them until he is ready!
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
Diana8794
04/02/2018
US
Part of promotion
Great pacifier
I was given this product to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. I have a 9 month old daughter who is very picky about pacifiers, we've tried several with no luck. I was not expecting her to like Philips Avent Classic Pacifiers but figured it was worth a shot. The nipple shape made it easy to keep in her mouth and was very soothing to her. As a mom I like the clip on cap that makes it easy to throw the pacifiers in my diaper bag and keep them clean. The cute designs are a bonus. I would definitely recommend these pacifiers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
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