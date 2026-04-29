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Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Discontinued
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Leaflet
User manual
All (5)
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean my Philips Avent pacifier?