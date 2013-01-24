Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Pacifiers

    Philips Avent

    Soothie Shapes pacifier

    SCF194/04
    Avent
    • Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding
      Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier

      SCF194/04
      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

        Promotes natural suckling and bonding

        Flexible medical grade silicon

        • One piece silicone design
        • 3-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Distributed in hospitals in the USA

        Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

        Unique design supports bonding

        Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

        The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.

        Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

        Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Soothie Shapes pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.

