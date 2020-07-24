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  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding

Discontinued

Philips AventSoothie Shapes pacifier

SCF194/04

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Flexible medical grade silicon

Promotes natural suckling and bonding

  • One piece silicone design

  • 3-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Distributed in hospitals in the USA

Distributed in hospitals in the USA

Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

Unique design supports bonding

Unique design supports bonding

Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

24/07/2020

US

US

Works great

Worked absolutely amazing for all my kids! The really loved the shape and feel of these pacifiers!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

09/08/2018

US

US

My daughter loves these.

My daughter has been using these since she was a baby She is now 10 months old and this is still the only pacifier she will take. The shape is great its not to small you dont have to worry about them choking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

20/07/2019

US

US

Disappointed

I bought this for my daughter in the pink and purple color but instead I was sent the blue and green color. I must say I’m really disappointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  2. No 1 global pacifier brand

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.