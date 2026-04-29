Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
Support
SCF195/06
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (11)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?