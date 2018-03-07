Let’s talk pacifiers. My baby HATES them. I never even imagined that any baby could shoot a pacifier out of his mouth across the room, but that’s what my son does every time. We have tried So. Many. Pacifiers. I jumped at the chance to try the Phillips Avent Classic Pacifier. (Thanks WeeSpring Parent Panel!) First of all, it’s super cute. It has an orhodontic friendly design made to fit the newborn mouth. The little monkey on it is super cute too! I have seen a lot of people with the pacifiers with the little dolls or stuffed animals attached and while cute all I can think is Germs! I work in a clinic and everything falls on the floor and even if you wipe off the pacifier that stuffed animal goes in the mouth too! With these pacifiers there is actually a case so I can keep it clean in the diaper bag or my purse until I give it to him or put it in the case in between uses. Love that feature! Another plus is that the case actually made it easier to find in my bag. Even though my baby will never be a pacifier lover he is able to tolerate this particular brand long enough to distract him when he gets fussy, especially during car trips or when we have an appointment and I can’t immediately feed him. And those few moments have been a life saver. I highly recommend if you’re looking for something easy to use, like to keep things clean, and are looking for a dental approved shape.