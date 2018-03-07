2 year warranty
Discontinued
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.
Awards
4.3
of 5
80
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
LisLeis
07/03/2018
US
Part of promotion
Love the cap
Let’s talk pacifiers. My baby HATES them. I never even imagined that any baby could shoot a pacifier out of his mouth across the room, but that’s what my son does every time. We have tried So. Many. Pacifiers. I jumped at the chance to try the Phillips Avent Classic Pacifier. (Thanks WeeSpring Parent Panel!) First of all, it’s super cute. It has an orhodontic friendly design made to fit the newborn mouth. The little monkey on it is super cute too! I have seen a lot of people with the pacifiers with the little dolls or stuffed animals attached and while cute all I can think is Germs! I work in a clinic and everything falls on the floor and even if you wipe off the pacifier that stuffed animal goes in the mouth too! With these pacifiers there is actually a case so I can keep it clean in the diaper bag or my purse until I give it to him or put it in the case in between uses. Love that feature! Another plus is that the case actually made it easier to find in my bag. Even though my baby will never be a pacifier lover he is able to tolerate this particular brand long enough to distract him when he gets fussy, especially during car trips or when we have an appointment and I can’t immediately feed him. And those few moments have been a life saver. I highly recommend if you’re looking for something easy to use, like to keep things clean, and are looking for a dental approved shape.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
SLazo80
10/02/2018
US
Part of promotion
Winner winner
Our 6 month old prefers the Philips Avent Classic Pacifier and we've tried at least 4 other brands before finally finding our "one and only". He literally spits out the other pacifiers we purchased but not the Avent Classic we received from the weeSpring Parent Panel. It was such a relief to finally have a pacifier solution that consistently gives him comfort. The cap fits snugly which is perfect for keeping the paci clean and I can toss one in my diaper bag without having to use a separate paci carrier. I highly recommend the Philips Avent Classic Pacifier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
TiffV
09/02/2018
US
Part of promotion
Paci to the rescue!
A couple of weeks ago, I was given the Philips Avent Classic Pacifier to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. We hadn't tried this brand yet with our youngest (5 months old) so I wasn't sure if she'd like it. I threw one in the diaper bag as we were walking out to run errands and thank goodness I did! I had forgotten her other paci! On the way to the store she started crying in the car. I grabbed the paci and gave it to her. She immediately calmed down! She spit it out and started playing some with it some, which was easy for her to do with the shape and size of it. The little handle that is on these helps baby grab on. The designs on these are adorable and the snap on caps are such a cool feature! I love that they stay clean when you throw them in a diaper bag!! I'll be buying more!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF196/23 Classic pacifier
Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.