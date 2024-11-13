2 year warranty
Discontinued
ultra soft and flexible
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
905
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
JennieJ6835
13/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Soft and Gentle
My little guy is super picky when it comes to his soothers . So far this one has been Sebastian approved . Its lightweight with an air vents to stop the sweaty lips . I luv how its not to big and doesnt over shadow his face . The only way I feel this smoother would be better , was if they combined the glow on the dark feature with the breathable air vents and soft body . Otherwise these lines of soothers are amazing and we love them .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Kateryna6893
12/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Good
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Shagufa3174
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Amazing pacifiers
Very nice quality pacifiers.. very easy to use and also soft..not too hard for the baby..my baby enjoyed it very much..very good quality for the babies...i would recommend this over the others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Developed with healthcare professionals and moms
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017