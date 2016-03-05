2 year warranty
Discontinued
6m+
The soft spout is gentle on gums.
Easy to sip, easy to clean
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
4.5
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Nichole
05/03/2016
US
Great Cup!
We tried several sippy cups when transitioning from the bottle to sippy cup. This is the only one my daughter liked....we went through several different types! They are very easy to clean and do not leak! The only issue I have is we can't find them in a store near us. Target used to carry them but the store we go to no longer has them. So I am ordering them from this website. The nipples rip after time, but my daughter is teething so she chews on it so that is probably why the tearing has occurred.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
motheroftwoboys
09/09/2013
US
very good
easy to use for mom and baby. easy to clean with only piece sprout. no leaking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
johari06
29/03/2013
US
Verified buyer
great sippy nipple
actually works better than the regular avent nipple. it doesnt leak and its helping my daughter adjust to drinking from a sippy cup.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.