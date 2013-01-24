Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    AVENT 4-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF286/02
    AVENT
    The easiest way to wash and sterilize
      The AVENT electric steam sterilizer SCF286/02 has been designed to make sterilizing as simple as possible. The 4-in-1 sterilizer has an integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning and an advanced display to keep you informed.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The AVENT electric steam sterilizer SCF286/02 has been designed to make sterilizing as simple as possible. The 4-in-1 sterilizer has an integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning and an advanced display to keep you informed.

        The easiest way to wash and sterilize

        Adjustable size saves kitchen space

        • Electric Sterilizer
        Adjustable size and integrated dishwasher basket

        Adjustable size and integrated dishwasher basket

        Due to its adjustable size, this 4-in-1 Philips AVENT sterilizer perfectly fits the items you would like to sterilize and always takes up the least amount of kitchen space. The 4-in-1 functionality gives you: 1) Small size configuration for sterilizing soothers 2) Medium size configuration for sterilizing several bottles, toddler plates, knives, and forks 3) Large size configuration for sterilizing a full load of up to 6 bottles 4) Integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning of baby bottles and accessories

        Advanced display with progress and cool-down indication

        Advanced display with progress and cool-down indication

        The advanced display keeps you informed throughout the sterilization cycle and lets you know when the bottles are cooled down.

        Suitable for wide neck and narrow neck bottles

        Suitable for wide neck and narrow neck bottles

        The sterilizer has been designed to fit both wide neck and narrow neck bottles as well as different breast pumps and accessories. This gives you the freedom to choose the bottles and accessories that best suit you and your baby. At full capacity the sterilizer holds six 11oz / 330ml Philips AVENT bottles.

        6 minute cycle with automatic shut-off

        6 minute cycle with automatic shut-off

        Your bottles and accessories will be sterilized in just 6 minutes. Once sterilization is complete the device will shut off automatically, ensuring extra safety and less energy consumption.

        Natural steam sterilization kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilization kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Sterilizing protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Philips AVENT Sterilizers use the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and effective, with no chemicals involved. Contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        This sterilizer is made from BPA Free materials

        This sterilizer is made from BPA Free materials

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Turkey
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips-AVENT range compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

