ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

Discontinued

Philips Avent4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF286/02

2.7
| (6) Reviews
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
See all benefits

Flexible, easy loading

Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilizes in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

6

Reviews

5

06/09/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Like the older model better

We used to own an older version of this sterilizer. What we liked about it is the base was covered with plastic and not a plate of metal like this current model. The maintenance of this unit is a bit more work. We must use vinegar and because of the calsium deposits from the water (although we used bottled water), sometimes we have to scrape the calsium deposit off hence scratching the surface of the metal plate. Also, our first one all of the sudden stopped working, but Phillips quickly replaced it because it was only 4 months old. Their customer service is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

18/06/2012

US

US

Easy to use

Love that there is 2 levels in this system. I use it almost everyday and haven't had any problems except for the cord moving so it doesn't stay balanced. It is very simple and quick to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/02 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/02 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

18/06/2012

US

US

This product is just "OK"

This product worked great until my daughter graduated to 80z bottles. The container could not hold the bottles upright and therefore, they weren't really sterilized inside as well as they could be if at all. I would still have to bottle brush them after sterilizing. Also , any leftover water didn't have a place to evaporate or drain.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286/05 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products