Adjustable size and integrated dishwasher basket

Due to its adjustable size, this 4-in-1 Philips AVENT sterilizer perfectly fits the items you would like to sterilize and always takes up the least amount of kitchen space. The 4-in-1 functionality gives you: 1) Small size configuration for sterilizing soothers 2) Medium size configuration for sterilizing several bottles, toddler plates, knives, and forks 3) Large size configuration for sterilizing a full load of up to 6 bottles 4) Integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning of baby bottles and accessories