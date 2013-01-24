Search terms
The easiest way to wash and sterilize
The AVENT electric steam sterilizer SCF286/02 has been designed to make sterilizing as simple as possible. The 4-in-1 sterilizer has an integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning and an advanced display to keep you informed.
4-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer
Due to its adjustable size, this 4-in-1 Philips AVENT sterilizer perfectly fits the items you would like to sterilize and always takes up the least amount of kitchen space. The 4-in-1 functionality gives you: 1) Small size configuration for sterilizing soothers 2) Medium size configuration for sterilizing several bottles, toddler plates, knives, and forks 3) Large size configuration for sterilizing a full load of up to 6 bottles 4) Integrated dishwasher basket for hassle free pre-cleaning of baby bottles and accessories
The advanced display keeps you informed throughout the sterilization cycle and lets you know when the bottles are cooled down.
The sterilizer has been designed to fit both wide neck and narrow neck bottles as well as different breast pumps and accessories. This gives you the freedom to choose the bottles and accessories that best suit you and your baby. At full capacity the sterilizer holds six 11oz / 330ml Philips AVENT bottles.
Your bottles and accessories will be sterilized in just 6 minutes. Once sterilization is complete the device will shut off automatically, ensuring extra safety and less energy consumption.
Sterilizing protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Philips AVENT Sterilizers use the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and effective, with no chemicals involved. Contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
