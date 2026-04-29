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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Manual breast pump
Discontinued
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Other Questions (1)
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
Is it still safe to use the honey coloured BPA free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
When should I buy a breast pump?
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My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.