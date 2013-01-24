Home
    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    2-in-1 Thermo pad

    SCF258/02
    Avent
    • Helps to stimulate and soothe Helps to stimulate and soothe Helps to stimulate and soothe
        Helps to stimulate and soothe

        To stimulate breast milk flow before feed

        • Stimulate and soothe
        • Warm or cold use
        • 2 pcs
        Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

        Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

        To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.

        Includes soft sleeves

        Includes soft sleeves

        For greater confort on skin

        Warm use - to stimulate milk flow before breast feed

        Warm use - to stimulate milk flow before breast feed

        To stimulate milk flow before breast feeding. Lightly dampen the sleeves, as moist heat gives an extra comfortable feel and helps stimulation. Heat the pad in hot water for 10 minutes.

        Developed with breastfeeding expert

        Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          2-in-1 Thermopad
          2  pcs

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Dimensions & weight

          Dimensions
          175x175x40  mm

        • Design

          Breast shaped design
          Yes
          Soft feel slave
          Comfort on skin
          Design by breastfeeding expert
          Yes

        • Functions

          Cold use
          Soothe sore breasts
          Warm use
          Stimulate milk flow

