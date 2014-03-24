2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF310/20
Includes 4oz bottle
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer
Awards
3.5
of 5
13
Reviews
JustMe
24/03/2014
Canada
Money well spent
Awesome manual pump! Love all the features and very easy to pump one handed. I use it at least 2-3 times a day. Very easy to clean and sanitize. Sometimes its hard to get max. suction if you're not centered correctly. I also love the fact that I dont have to lean forward, it really saves my back! Best purchase/investment I have made! My LO will only use thier bottles too, so it is a win/win for me! I will be purchasing more Avent products in the future.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Stephaniemenendez8604
14/03/2019
US
Love love love
I wanted to give kudos to the Avent manual pump. I was an oversupplier until I stopped pumping a few weeks ago. I pumped for a year using only the Avent manual pump. I never had to replace any parts or the pump itself. I can't say enough good things about it because with the help of this pump, I was able to provide my cub with enough breast milk to store and enough to give him fresh milk throughout the day when he wasn't breastfeeding. It was also extremely easy to take to places like work or on a road trip (not driving of course lol) Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Clin77
18/06/2012
US
Best pump around
I was given a manual pump in the hospital..it was useless..I purchased an expensive electric pump and it took me a half hour of pumping to get 2oz of milk..someone recommended this pump to me, I found it on sale at a local grocery store, used it once and pumped 8oz of milk from each breast within 10 minutes..it's so easy to use, gentle on your breast and easy to clean..I now recommend this pump to everyone and plan on using it with baby number 2 due in October! I honestly can not sing enough praises for this pump!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.