Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump set

    SCF300/13
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump set

      SCF300/13
      Overall Rating / 5

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/13 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric breast pump*. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump set

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/13 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric breast pump*. See all benefits

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/13 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric breast pump*. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump set

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/13 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric breast pump*. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breastfeeding-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Manual breast pump set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Express more. Quickly.

        Enhanced efficiency from a manual breast pump

        • On-the-go set
        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Easy to assemble and use

        Easy to assemble and use

        Quiet and portable.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          ISIS Manual Breast Pump
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Microfiber insulated travel bag
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Cool pack
          2  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
              • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips