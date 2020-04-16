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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump with bottle

SCF330/20

4
| (128) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

3 awards

More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go.
See all benefits

Manual breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

  • Easy for on-the-go use

  • Pump with soft massage cushion

  • Includes bottle and nipple

  • Travel cover and sealing disc

Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

Compact lightweight design

Compact lightweight design

The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237
  • Award image AWARD-961301
  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

128

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

16/04/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product, fit small budget.

Great product for moms who are breastfeeding but wants a break from the baby. Give the occasion for the father to feed the baby at night while mommy is fast asleep and recovering.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

31/12/2019

US

US

Great product

I only used this product for a short time. But it worked wonderfully. Strong suction. Was super easy to use. I am EBF and baby wouldn’t take a bottle.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

31/12/2019

US

US

Made manual pumping more effective

I got so tired of having to hook myself up to a pump at work with power cords, pumping bra, etc. It took me like 40 minutes start to finish and I felt like my whole day at work was pumping. When I got this manual pump I was able to extract more milk because I could hold a stream as long as necessary and be more gentle about it. Even though I was doing one side at a time it was more time efficient because of how my milk came out. I’ve tried other manual pumps and this is the only one I’d ever recommend to other moms!

Pros

Easy to clean, easy to use, more milk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor

  2. More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).

  3. Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent

  4. BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011