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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle
Discontinued
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SCF330/20
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User manual
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Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
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My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle