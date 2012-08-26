2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 4oz bottle
Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
3.8
of 5
11
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Mariano
26/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
The great device
The best thing that Philips was created ! My wife loves this device.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump
jelena
17/06/2012
US
Excellent product
Among many breast pumps this one is the most efficient and gentles at the same time. I would recommend it to all how need to express their own milk as it will not reduce the milk production. (it might in fact increase it )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump
dvaleris
17/06/2012
US
Convenient and easy to use.
The portability was a major plus, as was the fact that it was small enough that I could discreetly pump in a friend's living room and carry on a conversation at the same time. The adjustability was also key: my breasts were very sensitive to suction, so being able to change the intensity as needed was a big help in ensuring that I could continue to comfortably produce milk for my baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump