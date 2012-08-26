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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electronic breast pump

SCF312/01

3.8

| (11) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

See all benefits

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • Includes 4oz bottle

Remembers your personal rhythm

Remembers your personal rhythm

Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

Gentle yet effective results

Gentle yet effective results

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

11

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

3
2

26/08/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

The great device

The best thing that Philips was created ! My wife loves this device.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

17/06/2012

US

US

Excellent product

Among many breast pumps this one is the most efficient and gentles at the same time. I would recommend it to all how need to express their own milk as it will not reduce the milk production. (it might in fact increase it )

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

17/06/2012

US

US

Convenient and easy to use.

The portability was a major plus, as was the fact that it was small enough that I could discreetly pump in a friend's living room and carry on a conversation at the same time. The adjustability was also key: my breasts were very sensitive to suction, so being able to change the intensity as needed was a big help in ensuring that I could continue to comfortably produce milk for my baby.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Discontinued Single electronic breast pump

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