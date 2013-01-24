Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Philips Avent

    Single electronic breast pump

    SCF312/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      SCF312/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Single electronic breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed for Comfort

        Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

        • Includes 4oz bottle
        Remembers your personal rhythm

        Remembers your personal rhythm

        Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

        Gentle yet effective results

        Gentle yet effective results

        The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

        Also use as a manual breast pump

        Also use as a manual breast pump

        Can also be used as a manual breast pump when that's more convenient

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          1  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          2  pcs

        • What is included

          Battery pack
          1  pcs
          Electronic Breast Pump
          1
          Manual pump parts for when power is not available
          1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips