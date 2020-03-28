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  • More comfort, more milk
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  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
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  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk
  • More comfort, more milk

Discontinued

Philips AventComfort Double electric breast pump

SCF334/02

3.5
| (36) Reviews
More comfort, more milk
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.
See all benefits

Breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk

  • Natural

  • Includes 2x 4oz bottle

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

36

Reviews

28/03/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Amazing Customer Service!

When I called customer support, Tristan and Olu (from Toronto) went above and beyond to resolve my issue. They ensured I had what I needed quickly and efficiently, and I really felt like I mattered as a customer. They were polite and professional and it was clear that they took pride in the great company they work for. As a result of their amazing customer service, I will be making sure to only buy Philips products whenever there is a choice.

Pros

Excellent product. Even better customer service.

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

22/05/2017

US

US

Best ever

I love this pump it fits perfectly, so easy to use with Avent bottles. I love the different speeds or settings. I love how comfortable the silicone pads are. Only down side is it's a little noisy but I can get past that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

14/07/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Fast, simple, easy to clean and convenient.

As a first time mom who hopes to breastfeed my son until at least 2 years old, this pump makes me feel confident that I could meet, or at least get close to, my goal, even when he starts daycare in the next few weeks when I return to work as a field officer. 1) It is fast - If I pump first thing in the morning, I get about 13-15 oz in approx 15 min. 2) It is simple - After reading the instructions manual before the very first use, I realised doing so was basically an academic exercise since assembly and use of the pump is 'sockeye' (a saying we use in Trinidad meaning 'incredibly easy'). 3) It is easy to clean - After pumping, I just remove the three rubbers and drop everything in some soapy water til I'm ready to wash up and sterilize (I use the Avent microwave sterilizer) later. I use a bottle brush for everything only because I am paranoid (being a first time mom and all), but to be honest, the design of the pump doesn't really make a bottle brush necessary for thorough cleaning, once you don't leave the part long enough to let any residual milk dry in them. 4) It is convenient - In addition to the fact that it is a double pump, its compact size, relative low noise and the discreet carrying case in which it comes makes pumping away from home a reality. This is extremely important for me due to the nature of my job. Also adding to its convenience is the fact that it is compatible with other Avent products such as the storage cups (using the adapter that comes with the box of 10) as well as the soft tip sippy cups. Thus far, I am extremely happy with my purchase and highly recommend this product to other moms...it is worth every cent!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).