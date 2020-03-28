2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF334/02
Natural
Includes 2x 4oz bottle
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
3.5
of 5
36
Reviews
HappyPhilipsCustomer
28/03/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Amazing Customer Service!
When I called customer support, Tristan and Olu (from Toronto) went above and beyond to resolve my issue. They ensured I had what I needed quickly and efficiently, and I really felt like I mattered as a customer. They were polite and professional and it was clear that they took pride in the great company they work for. As a result of their amazing customer service, I will be making sure to only buy Philips products whenever there is a choice.
Pros
Excellent product. Even better customer service.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Brittany13
22/05/2017
US
Best ever
I love this pump it fits perfectly, so easy to use with Avent bottles. I love the different speeds or settings. I love how comfortable the silicone pads are. Only down side is it's a little noisy but I can get past that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
DiDi37
14/07/2016
US
Verified buyer
Fast, simple, easy to clean and convenient.
As a first time mom who hopes to breastfeed my son until at least 2 years old, this pump makes me feel confident that I could meet, or at least get close to, my goal, even when he starts daycare in the next few weeks when I return to work as a field officer. 1) It is fast - If I pump first thing in the morning, I get about 13-15 oz in approx 15 min. 2) It is simple - After reading the instructions manual before the very first use, I realised doing so was basically an academic exercise since assembly and use of the pump is 'sockeye' (a saying we use in Trinidad meaning 'incredibly easy'). 3) It is easy to clean - After pumping, I just remove the three rubbers and drop everything in some soapy water til I'm ready to wash up and sterilize (I use the Avent microwave sterilizer) later. I use a bottle brush for everything only because I am paranoid (being a first time mom and all), but to be honest, the design of the pump doesn't really make a bottle brush necessary for thorough cleaning, once you don't leave the part long enough to let any residual milk dry in them. 4) It is convenient - In addition to the fact that it is a double pump, its compact size, relative low noise and the discreet carrying case in which it comes makes pumping away from home a reality. This is extremely important for me due to the nature of my job. Also adding to its convenience is the fact that it is compatible with other Avent products such as the storage cups (using the adapter that comes with the box of 10) as well as the soft tip sippy cups. Thus far, I am extremely happy with my purchase and highly recommend this product to other moms...it is worth every cent!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).