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Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump

Discontinued

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Philips AventComfort Double electric breast pump

SCF334/02

Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump

Discontinued

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Get the most out of your product

  • How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump
    How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport

  • PDF file, 179.1 kB
  • 21 October 2020

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 1 July 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

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