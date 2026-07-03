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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump
Discontinued
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Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
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My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump on/off button flashes
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?