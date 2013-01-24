Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Philips Avent Single Electric Breastfeeding set

SCD292/22

      Express, store and feed

      The Comfort Breastfeeding Support Kit is the ideal set for moms who plan to express their milk. The set contains all you need to pump, store and feed your breast milk. See all benefits

      The Comfort Breastfeeding Support Kit is the ideal set for moms who plan to express their milk. The set contains all you need to pump, store and feed your breast milk. See all benefits

      Express, store and feed

      The Comfort Breastfeeding Support Kit is the ideal set for moms who plan to express their milk. The set contains all you need to pump, store and feed your breast milk. See all benefits

        Express, store and feed

        Breastfeeding made easy

        • Comfort
        Relaxing position, clinically proven less leaning forward*

        Relaxing position, clinically proven less leaning forward*

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed for discreet expression.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Pump in storage containers

        Pump in storage containers

        With the milk storage cup adapter, you can easily pump in the milk storage container. No leakage, no spillage of your precious breast milk.

        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        Silky soft feel, breathable material

        Silky soft feel, breathable material

        The Philips Avent disposable breast pads are made of silky soft topsheet, breathable material. They have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

        2x thermogel pads for dual use

        Warm use helps to stimulate milk flow. Cold use for soothing and releaf. Comes with two soft sleeves for added comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pads
          • Natural breathable material
          • Silky soft topsheet
          Storage cups
          BPA free*, Polypropylene

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          1  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Natural bottle 4oz
          1  pcs
          Natural bottle 9oz
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Milk storage cup (180ml/6oz)
          10  pcs
          Milk storage cup adaptor
          2  pcs
          Disposable day breast pads
          7  pcs
          Disposable night breast pads
          7  pcs
          Thermopads
          2  pcs
          Washable pouch
          1  pcs
          Feeding diary
          1  pcs
          Power cushion (27mm)
          1 pcs

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range
          • Intuitive assembly

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 3 Expression settings
          • 1 Stimulation mode
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

              • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
              • 63% of breastfeeding mothers preferred the Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump for comfort when expressing vs 26% of mothers who preferred the Medela Swing- Independent home placement test among 86 mothers in UK, August 2012. Medela is a registered trademark of Medela Holding AG
              • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

