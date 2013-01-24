Search terms
Express, store and feed
The Comfort Breastfeeding Support Kit is the ideal set for moms who plan to express their milk. The set contains all you need to pump, store and feed your breast milk. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Single Electric Breastfeeding set
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Designed for discreet expression.
Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
With the milk storage cup adapter, you can easily pump in the milk storage container. No leakage, no spillage of your precious breast milk.
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads are made of silky soft topsheet, breathable material. They have multiple layers for super absorbancy.
Warm use helps to stimulate milk flow. Cold use for soothing and releaf. Comes with two soft sleeves for added comfort
