    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent

    Single electronic breast pump

    SCF302/01
    Avent
    Designed for Comfort
      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      SCF302/01
      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

        Single electronic breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed for Comfort

        Breast pump inspired by nature

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        By mains power, battery power and manual

        By mains power, battery power and manual

        In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electronic Breast Pump
          1 pc
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Battery pack
          1  pcs
          Manual pump parts for when power is not available
          1
          Spare parts
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

