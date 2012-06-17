Okay. When I first decided to buy a pump I researched tons and tons of websites and reviews wanting to know which brand was best. I ended up going with this pump due to its affordability and I have not been disappointed! First off this pump is so easy to learn how to use. I recommend going to Avent's website and watching their instructional video so you can get an idea of exactly how it works. Second, it is super easy to dismantle and clean, which is important when you're using it daily and having to clean it after each use. Third, it comes with a wall plug and a battery pack and I have found that both worked great. Fourth, Avent sends the pump with one set of spare parts. I loved this about them since other breastpump brands are really out to get your money from having to replace parts as they wear out. With this pump you already have a set for when you need it. Fifith, my husband surprised me and bought one of the other top brand's very expensive double pump (I wanted to cut down on pumping time-I kind of wish he would have gotten me the double Avent pump instead), and I have been so disappointed with it since I couldn't even use it when I opened it due to the breastshields being too big. He bought it about a week and a half ago and I am still waiting to receive the smaller size breastshields I had to order from the company since none of their retailers carry the smallest size. With the Avent you can use your pump with their massaging petals insert or without, so it's like you receive two sizes of breastshields with the one product. The only downside would be if you are someone who needs a really large breastshield. If that's the case then I would recommend a different brand since Avent doesn't market different sizes of breastshields. Sixth, one of the brands really markets their "2 phase technology" for better milk expression. This pump has that same technology it's just created by you! You can pump the pump faster in the beginning to initiate letdown and then slower for the rest of the milk expression. Watch Avent's video online to see more about what I'm talking about. Seventh, after a month and a half I tripped over my pump while it was plugged in and ended up breaking the motor. I was so devastated since I absolutely loved the pump. I decided to call Avent and see if there was anything they could do. Sure enough the customer service was wonderful, and they sent me out an entire brand new pump. I couldn't have been happier! Also what was so great was that while I was waiting for the new pump to arrive I was able to switch the pump over to hand expression with the accessories they include. This is huge since once again other name brands don't have a feature like this where you can switch between motor and hand held expression. I would have been in such a rut if I couldn't have hand expressed during the time my motor was broken. Overall this is just such an ingeniously designed pump made for easy usage, cleaning, and great expression of milk. I'm so impressed with Avent and really feel like they're not just out to make tons of money off of you by overpricing their items and then making you pay for all the extra parts etc. Trust me... you will love this pump!