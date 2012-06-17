2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF302/01
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Awards
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
Alyssa1526
17/06/2012
US
Absolutely love my breast pump!
I absolutely love this breast pump and it has been a lifesaver through two babies. I would highly recommend this pump. It efficiently extracts your milk, it's comfortable, portable and quick. I've been very happy with this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump
dee1974
13/10/2011
US
This product has great features, the best pump I purchased
the best pump ever, very easy to use and clean and is very handy very much comfortable even in travel also works best with the batteries, totally awasome product. also the customer service is the best. My earlier pump was not working I also got the best service ever. Would definately recommed this product also very much cost effective as compared to other products in brest pump...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump
Kiki65
09/10/2011
US
Love this product, wish I'd gotten the dual though.
My only complaint about this product is that I had only one! I wish I'd gotten the dual pump just so I could be that much more efficient, and "even". I found the quality was great and I put this pump through heck. I would invest in the carrying case as well! This pump travelled everywhere with me. From the office x-mas party to work to family dinners. It was small and quiet enough to be discreet :) I also love how it attached right to the bottle so there's no risk of contamination or loss of nutrients. And with no bags it's more eco-friendly than alot of other options.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump