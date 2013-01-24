Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent

    Twin electronic breast pump

    SCF314/02
    Avent
    Breast pump designed for comfort
      Breast pump designed for comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips AVENT SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

        Twin electronic breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Breast pump designed for comfort

        Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

        • Includes 2x 4oz bottle
        Gentle with clinically proven results*

        Gentle with clinically proven results*

        Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

        Remembers your personal rhythm

        Remembers your personal rhythm

        Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • What is included

          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          2  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Electronic Breast Pump
          1
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          2  pcs
          Microfiber travel bag
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          3  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          2  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          2  pcs

