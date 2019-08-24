2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF332/01
Natural
Includes 4oz bottle
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
Awards
3.1
of 5
46
Reviews
24/08/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Awesome
It’s wonderful product like it very much comfortable nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Krissel
21/08/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
Nipples
I had a hard time to find a #1 nipps for my bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Juanita97
05/11/2016
Canada
The best
This pump is great! I would recommend this pump to any stay at home mother. I love that you could use 4 batteries to make it portable but I wouldn't recommend this single as a working mother (the double may be better) but it's great to use for pumping every now and then so you could make a little stash so you could go out. It's super comfy but the suction could be and little stronger but other than that it's amazing. I would love to see how the double works someday. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011