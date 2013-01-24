Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent

    Comfort Single electric breast pump

      More comfort, more milk

      When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

SCF332/01

      More comfort, more milk

      When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      More comfort, more milk

      When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

      More comfort, more milk

      When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

        Comfort Single electric breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More comfort, more milk

        Breast pump with massage cushion

        • Natural
        • Includes 4oz bottle
        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

        Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

        When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

        Soft massage cushion with warm feel

        Soft massage cushion with warm feel

        Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Compact lightweight design

        Compact lightweight design

        The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be placed within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. Easy to use on the go with batteries.

        Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

        Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

        Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

        Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

        Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

        This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

        Easy cleaning due to the small number of separate parts

        Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.

        Easy operation at the touch of a button

        A single electric breast pump is ideal for moms who pump milk frequently and value being able to pump effortlessly, at the touch of a button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pump
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          1  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Standard size cushion
          1  pcs
          Natural bottle 4oz
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          2 (2 Day pads & 2 Night pads)  pcs
          Spare diaphragm
          1  pcs

        • Breast pump

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Intuitive assembly
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 3 Expression settings
          • 1 Stimulation mode
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

