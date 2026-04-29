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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump
Discontinued
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Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Which batteries fit Philips Avent electric breast pump?
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2-in-1 Thermo pad
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump on/off button flashes
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking