ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer

Discontinued

Philips AventFast bottle warmer

SCF355/00

3.8
| (132) Reviews

1 award

Our fastest electric bottle warmer
For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Quickly and evenly warms your milk

Our fastest electric bottle warmer

  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Warms quickly

  • Gentle defrosting

  • Warms baby food too

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

Warms quickly and evenly

Warms quickly and evenly

The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612383

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

132

Reviews

02/05/2021

Canada

Canada

Heats bottles in minutes

I recommend this to any family wanting a fast food safe bottle warmer. Buy the way philips makes catscan and as a cancer patient its nice to know that a company has my back with health and family

Pros

Works for other brands

Cons

When using with off brand bottle be present off brand bottles can overheat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

24/02/2021

Canada

Canada

Quick warmer...A must have for every parent!

We love our bottle warmer. It works so quickly which is so important during those tiring late night feedings and when baby is hungry! The bottle warmer is very light and compact making it easily portable. We move ours from the kitchen to the bathroom at night. One design improvement would be to have the outside covered in a rubberized compound as the warmer is slippery and has slipped from my hands a few times spilling hot water on me and the floor. Overall we love this little appliance and highly recommend it! It also makes a great affordable gift!

Pros

Quick and easily portable

Cons

Slippery exterior

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

29/11/2020

Canada

Canada

The product is fast and efficient

I love how compact and easy this warmer is. It isnt bulky and fits perfect in our over night bags. i will definitely be recommending this product to friends and family!

Pros

Fast heating, compact and simple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. In the case =&lt; 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20 °C / 70 °F in a Philips AVENT Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml / 9 oz.

  2. Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.