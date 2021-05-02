2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF355/00
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Warms quickly
Gentle defrosting
Warms baby food too
The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.
The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.
The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.
Awards
3.8
of 5
132
Reviews
Surreybc88
02/05/2021
Canada
Heats bottles in minutes
I recommend this to any family wanting a fast food safe bottle warmer. Buy the way philips makes catscan and as a cancer patient its nice to know that a company has my back with health and family
Pros
Works for other brands
Cons
When using with off brand bottle be present off brand bottles can overheat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Marlinda
24/02/2021
Canada
Quick warmer...A must have for every parent!
We love our bottle warmer. It works so quickly which is so important during those tiring late night feedings and when baby is hungry! The bottle warmer is very light and compact making it easily portable. We move ours from the kitchen to the bathroom at night. One design improvement would be to have the outside covered in a rubberized compound as the warmer is slippery and has slipped from my hands a few times spilling hot water on me and the floor. Overall we love this little appliance and highly recommend it! It also makes a great affordable gift!
Pros
Quick and easily portable
Cons
Slippery exterior
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
minG1984
29/11/2020
Canada
The product is fast and efficient
I love how compact and easy this warmer is. It isnt bulky and fits perfect in our over night bags. i will definitely be recommending this product to friends and family!
Pros
Fast heating, compact and simple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
In the case =< 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20 °C / 70 °F in a Philips AVENT Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml / 9 oz.
Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.