Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF359/00
One simple routine, from one feed to the next
The most trusted way to warm and sterilize keeps you a step ahead. Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Premium
Total
recurring payment
Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*
When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.
Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.
Whatever the milk's starting temperature, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.
No second guessing yourself. Make day and night feeds easier and safer knowing that the device automatically shuts off once it's done, and keeps the bottle at feeding temperature for up to 60 minutes.
Whether it’s your first time at warming, or you’re a feed prep expert, our one-button interface makes it simple for any caregiver to warm and sterilize. You’ll receive visual and audio alerts throughout each process before it automatically shuts off.
Our new see-through window makes feed prep intuitive for everyone. Use it to quickly check the water level before warming cycles and get it right every time. No guessing. Everything you need to know is right there in front of you.
Keep your home clutter-free with one multi-functional tool that takes up minimal counterspace. The small yet mighty design allows you to sterilize a bottle as well as small toys and pacifiers in one go.
Our beautifully simple design makes cleaning just as easy as warming and sterilizing. Wipe the warmer and sterilizer down with a cloth, using the wide neck basin to easily reach in. The sterilizing attachment can also be placed in the dishwasher if need be.
As your little one grows, know that our warmer works with all kinds of baby bottle brands, as well as different bottle materials and sizes. And when they're ready to graduate, our warmer works with food jars too.
Our steam sterilization technology is the safest way to sanitize your baby’s items. It's effective on germs while still respecting all kinds of material, which prolongs an item's lifespan. Using the sterilization attachment for small items, it's easy to sterilize bottles, pacifiers, spare parts and small toys all in one go.
Product Material
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
What is included
Compatibility
Development stages
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.