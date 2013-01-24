Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A light, breathable pacifier
      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra large holes to keep skin dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out. See all benefits

        A light, breathable pacifier

        Easy to find in the dark

        • With glow-in-the-dark button
        • 0-6m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Lets skin breathe

        Lets skin breathe

        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        Easy to find when the lights are out

        Easy to find when the lights are out

        Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            • Charge the ultra air night soother in day/home light for at least one hour
            • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand

