2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glow-in-the-dark button
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
0-6m
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.
4.6
of 5
548
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Kateryna6893
12/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime P
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
BraLau6429
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Perfect for littles
My son has super sensitive skin AND always losing his soother at night. These soothers fix both those issues. They're glow in the dark and super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore. Plus the designs are soo cute
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
Shagufa3174
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
My baby loved it
My newborn baby took the pacifier in first take..i was surprised as this didn't happen for the other ones..such amazing and different types of pacifiers for babies ease..loved it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.