      Fast and incredibly gentle

      Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow.

      Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow.

      Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow.

      Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow.

        Fast and incredibly gentle

        Natural motion technology for quick milk flow

        • Double
        • Advanced
        • Corded use
        • Includes travel bag and pouch
        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a flange that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

        Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the soft silicone flange gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. It fits nipple sizes of up to 30mm/1.18 inches.

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

        Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

        Pause/Play function

        Pause/Play function

        If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

        Memory function

        Memory function

        Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pump
          BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Intuitive assembly
          • memory function

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 16 expression levels
          • 8 stimulation levels
          Soft massage flange
          Gentle stimulation

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
            • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
            • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.

