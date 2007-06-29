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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF602/22

1 award

Hygiene on the go

Drinking training is easy with the Philips AVENT toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.

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Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 260mlx2

  • 12m+ Hard Spout

  • With handles

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Hard spout for children 12m+

Hard spout for children 12m+

A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles

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