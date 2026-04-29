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Philips Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Discontinued
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All (3)
Product (1)
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
My Philips Avent cup is leaking