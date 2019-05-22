These bottles are so neat! They are designed so that even if the bottle is not held completely upright the nipple still stays full of milk/formula so the baby does not ingest unnecessary air that can happen with other bottles when they get tipped. The vent system that allows this feature isn't too hard to clean as it is all one piece so clean up isn't too bad involving a large number of extra bottle parts, which I really appreciate. The size/shape of the nipple is a little large for my babies liking but she is extremely picky when it comes to bottles that she accepts. After some coaxing she does accept the nipple and is able to get a good latch on it. The bottle itself is a nice size and shape and easy to hold as well. I definitely noticed less burps/gas after my baby drinks from these bottles compared to other brands so the vent keeping the air out of the nipple must be working. The best part about the bottle is that it is easy to clean and the extra vent is only one extra piece to clean but provides an amazing benefit. Overall I really enjoy this bottle and will look into purchasing more. Thank you weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this product in exchange for my honest review.