2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pcs
Fast flow teat
6m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.6
of 5
97
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Queenbabies
22/05/2019
US
Anti-gassy baby bottle
I am thoroughly impressed with the advanced design of this new Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle. I haven’t seen another bottle like his before, the nipple stays full of milk while the baby is drinking. I use the faster flow nipple because my baby likes to eat at a faster pace but if your Baby eats slower they have different flow nipples that can easily be changed out. I have noticed a reduction in the amount of gas my baby passes as well, that I would attribute to less air being swollowed due to the unique always full of milk nipple feature. It’s also easy to clean and sanitize. I was excited to try this bottle out compliments of the Wee Spring Parent Panel to see if it helped my baby out with all the gas and was happy to see it works well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
Laurenmalea
17/05/2019
US
Great nipples!
We liked this bottle just fine! My little one is a year old now and we are past the point of worrying about colic and he never had this issue to begin with so I can’t really judge this product for those factors. He took to the nipple just fine considering we normally use another brand. I was concerned with the bottle having the extra part that it might be hard to clean. This was not the case it was very easy to clean and easy to put together. I did appreciate receiving the correct nipple for his stage and it’s hreat they offer a variety of flow rates! My only concern was since my baby now holds his own bottle it was hard to make sure that piece inside was facing the top at all times. Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with the nipple and bottle by Phillips Avent!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
zebra89
15/05/2019
US
Cool bottle
These bottles are so neat! They are designed so that even if the bottle is not held completely upright the nipple still stays full of milk/formula so the baby does not ingest unnecessary air that can happen with other bottles when they get tipped. The vent system that allows this feature isn't too hard to clean as it is all one piece so clean up isn't too bad involving a large number of extra bottle parts, which I really appreciate. The size/shape of the nipple is a little large for my babies liking but she is extremely picky when it comes to bottles that she accepts. After some coaxing she does accept the nipple and is able to get a good latch on it. The bottle itself is a nice size and shape and easy to hold as well. I definitely noticed less burps/gas after my baby drinks from these bottles compared to other brands so the vent keeping the air out of the nipple must be working. The best part about the bottle is that it is easy to clean and the extra vent is only one extra piece to clean but provides an amazing benefit. Overall I really enjoy this bottle and will look into purchasing more. Thank you weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this product in exchange for my honest review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF424/47 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011