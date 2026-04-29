Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Anti-colic teat
Discontinued
Support
SCF634/27
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (12)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Find your product, troubleshoot and look for your service and repair options
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you