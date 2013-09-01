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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF640/37

4.3
| (282) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

For healthy, active feeding
The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
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Clinically proven to reduce colic

For healthy, active feeding

  • 3 Bottles

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow nipple

  • 0m+

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in Airflex Valve

Built-in Airflex Valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

Clinically proven to reduce colic

Clinically proven to reduce colic

A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

282

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

01/09/2013

Canada

Canada

This product is designed great!!

We loved this bottle, we never had any problems, I love that you can get it in either pink, or blue, we have used this bottle for my son right from birth. I have recommended these bottles to friends, I have also bought them for gifts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle

11/09/2019

US

US

Great for spectra pumps!

My baby had no issues at all taking to this bottle starting at three months old. He is now eleven months, and will still use these bottles without issue. However, my favorite discovery with these is that they can be used with the spectra pumps with NO adapters. I can screw them into the flange and pump directly into these bottles, which is extremely convenient! However, they do seem to have a fairly fast fliw compared to some other bottles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle

17/05/2019

US

US

Makes bottle feeding easier

I have tried so many different brands of bottles/nipples to find one my son actually likes. As a breastfed baby he was very picky with the nipples however when we tried these, my answers were found! I was able to find the right flow and shape for him with these and the bottle was shaped for him to be able to easily hold the bottle himself. I didn't have to worry about sitting there and holding the bottle for him because he was able to figure it out all on his own, which he didn't do with competing brands. My son had severe reflux issues and I noticed that with the flow of these nipples his reflux improved and he wasn't spitting up as much he used to. I was so upset and worried that if I gave my son a bottle he wasn't going to want to latch properly and lose interest in nursing, however with these nipples he was easily able to switch between using this while we were out and nursing at home still. These bottles are the perfect size to fit in a cooler in the diaper bag or to store any extra pumped milk in for later use. Thank You to WeeSpring for sending these to us to try, you just helped us find our new favorite bottle. I will definitely be purchasing more of these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

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