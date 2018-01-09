As a naive first time mom, I honestly didn't even know that there were different nipple options for bottles. I was under the impression that a nipple was a nipple and the baby was able to control the amount of milk they were receiving from the bottle. Boy, was I wrong! I had tried a few other nipples with my baby, and she would guzzle down the milk and then kept spitting it back up! I could not figure out what was going on. When I tried to the Phillips Avent Newborn Nipple, I was so surprised to see that she had none of these issues during or after a feeding. My little one took to this nipple quickly! She had absolutely no problem latching on from the get-go. Due to its natural breast-like shape, she was easily able to switch between the breast and drinking expressed milk through this nipple, even during the same feeding session. I immediately noticed that she ate much more slowly due to the smaller hole in this nipple. Even though it took her longer to finish, she seemed truly seemed to enjoy eating! Afterwards, she struggled significantly less with gas compared to previous nipples we had tried. With other products, we had stretches of discomfort with tears and seemingly endless hiccups, but this nipple seemed to relieve her of these issues. I am going to continue to utilize the Phillips Avent Natural nipples as my little one grows as they seem to be the ones that work best for her! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple, and helping bottle feeding become more of a success!