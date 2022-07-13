Well first I will start off saying we’ve exclusively used one type of bottle/nipple before trying these out. My daughter was a little confused when we first switched but after a few times latched really well without trouble. The slow flow was an extremely helpful feature because my daughter tends to guzzle like she’s never going to eat again and chokes on the faster flow nipples. She still was able to get plenty of milk but at a rate that isn’t going to constantly drown her or make her gag from too much milk at once. That makes for less mess for moms and dads too! I also found I had less leaking with these nipples/bottles than the ones I used before. I was expecting the same leakage from the lid/nipple and was pleasently surprised when there really wasn’t any. My daughter tends to get really gassy too and I found that these nipples definitely helped reduce that. She hasn’t been swallowing as much air with these specific nipples which makes for a much happier baby. (which has been a big concern from switching from exclusively breastfeeding from me to a bottle) Over all we loved them!!