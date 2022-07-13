2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF652
2 pieces
Slow flow
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
3.7
of 5
96
Reviews
Help this momma out plz
13/07/2022
US
Help!
Phillips i need help finding the size 2 original nipple!!! My son refuses to take any of the natural nipples they are too slow for him and i have looked everywhere and online for size 2 original
Pros
Best bottle ever
Cons
Hard to find original nipple size 2
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple
KaityDid
16/01/2021
US
Excellent nipples!
I sized up all my first flow nipples to slow flow and my son loved the switch because he could drink his bottles easier and he had no problems with the speed. I think it may be time to size up again soon.
Pros
Great flow
Cons
Expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple
JanaLK
19/04/2020
US
Great!
My son won’t take any other nipple. I was not able to breastfeed as long as I wanted to and tried a few different nipples but this is the only one that he could drink comfortably with.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/43 Natural nipple