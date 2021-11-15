2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Fast flow
6m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The soft and smooth bite resistant silicone, is developped for your baby’s changing needs.
The petals insides the teat and the ridge design, increase the teat softness and flexibility, guaranteeing no teat collapse for growing babies.
4.5
of 5
82
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Kaay
15/11/2021
US
Great- Unfortunately being phased out
We just recently switched to Avent Natural Bottles and my daughter takes to this nipple very well. Unfortunately, they are absolutely no where to be found in stores because, according to their customer service, they are being phased out and replaced by the new natural response nipples, which my daughter hates and will not take at all. Too bad they switched this product out as soon as our family discovered it and I am sure we can’t be the only family having this same problem.
Pros
Nipple is soft and flexible, good flow
Cons
Hard to find replacement parts anywhere
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/43 Natural nipple
Yussi
25/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Best nipple ever!
My LO wasn't happy with the idea that she had to breastfeed from a flat nipple, since she was born she would not latch to my breast, the nurse told me that eventually she would get used to my nipple but it was a nightmare seeing her trying really hard to latch to it, so after 2 months of doing breastfeed and formula she got tired to my breast and she would only take the bottle, but then I had the hardest time trying different bottle nipples, I bought some expensive bottles and some of them helped a little bit, until Weespring saved us from a cranky baby! they provided us with Philips Avent Natural Fast Flow Nipple and my baby LOVES IT!! the flow is the best, and also it has helped her on not to have colics after her meals, and it makes me happy that with this type of nipple she could experience the feel of being breastfed and I love that it fits other Philips bottles that I have bought while trying to find the right bottle and nipple for my baby <3
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow
Ratiogirl
24/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Great for my breastfed baby
My daughter has mostly been breastfed but the few occasions where she has gotten a bottle she’s been frustrated by the slow flow and feeling of the nipple. These nipples seemed to satisfy my picky little girl. She didn’t balk at the texture or shape and immediately drank her bottle in a quick fashion. I assumed she’d suffer some sort of distress with how quickly she drank her bottle (hello gas!!) but these nipples did not let her suck in a lot of air. Honestly I’m pretty impressed, that my little girl was so quickly satisfied and did not suffer the usual gas bubbles she’s gotten from other brand nipples. I appreciate the shape of this nipple and that Avent is trying to help us breastfeeding mommas not suffer from nipple confusion. While my daughter certainly knows the difference and still protests when given a bottle, once she latched she was happy enough to keep eating and I was able to not worry about whether she’d eat while I was gone. I received this product to test as a member of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011