I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. My baby is 13 months old and is primarily breast fed along with eating solid food. He does still get one bottle a day while I'm at work, which I've just recently switched to whole milk rather than pumped breast milk. Prior to trying out the Avent Natural Fast Flow Nipple, I had been using a different brand of level 1 (low flow) nipples. He had no problem whatsoever switching to the fast flow nipple. He actually seemed to enjoy it quite well. The first thing I noticed was how obviously faster he finished his bottle. I was worried he wouldn't be content since it took him less time to drink it down, but that wasn't the case. It really didn't seem to faze him at all. I think this fast flow nipple would have been a great nipple to use to help him transition to a sippy cup. When we introduced the cup he would gag and cough all the time. The fast flow nipple would have got him used to a faster flow of milk, so he wouldn't have been so surprised with the cup. I kept him on the low flow, because I was worried he would get confused with nursing and not want to breast feed. Looking back I don't think that would have been the case, because he's doing just fine with nursing, drinking from his bottle and from his cup. As an older baby I think he definitely needs the faster flow now. It's helpful to have a variety of nipple choices to best suit your baby's growing needs. He's never suffered from colic or gas, so there are no issues with that being better or worse. The Avent Fast Flow Nipple is a great nipple for a baby ready to transition to a faster flow and help them get ready to use a sippy cup.