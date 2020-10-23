2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Fast flow
6m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
4.3
of 5
32
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Nails0913
23/10/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Perfect nipple
Perfect flowing nipples and excellent quality! Very durable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
momtocav
19/01/2018
US
Fabulous bottle
We love this bottle! My daughter is about 13 months old and has used a couple of different bottles. By far this is the first bottle she has taken to so quickly. I found this bottle very easy to transition my daughter to. I also love the size of these bottles. With my daughter being older the larger capacity means I don't have to refill the bottle as often. The curved middle part of the bottle is a great design feature. It makes the bottle easier for my daughter to grip. The only complaint I have is we had the nipple for 6+ and if she turned the bottle upside down the flow allowed for quite a bit to leak from the bottle. Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
xandersmom
14/01/2018
US
Baby Loved It Immediately
I was hesitant to test out a new bottle and a new, fast flow nipple because my baby has only ever used one (different) brand of bottles and nipples and had not yet moved up to a fast flow nipple. The Avent Natural Fast Flow nipple is awesome! I offered it to my nine month old and was surprised and delighted that he took to it immediately. The nipple is shaped more like a breast than the ones he is used to, and I think that was actually part of why he was so quick to use it (we breast and bottle feed). I think it is great that there are options for different flow rates; some babies (like my older child) prefer a slower flow, but others, like my nine month old, are more voracious eaters and he was much less impatient/fussy with the Natural Fast Flow nipple. The design also clearly works well to prevent gas – I could see little bubbles forming on top of the milk in the bottle as he drank, which meant he was not taking in that air. The bottle is a bit on the wide side for my comfort when holding it, but the minimal number of parts, ease it takes to clean and assemble, and nipple shape/flow make it a serious win. Happy baby, happy mom! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011