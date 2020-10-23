ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural nipple

SCF654/27

4.3
| (32) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

The natural way to bottle feed
Our new nipple helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

Avent nipple with petal design

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Fast flow

  • 6m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

32

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

23/10/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Perfect nipple

Perfect flowing nipples and excellent quality! Very durable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

19/01/2018

US

US

Fabulous bottle

We love this bottle! My daughter is about 13 months old and has used a couple of different bottles. By far this is the first bottle she has taken to so quickly. I found this bottle very easy to transition my daughter to. I also love the size of these bottles. With my daughter being older the larger capacity means I don't have to refill the bottle as often. The curved middle part of the bottle is a great design feature. It makes the bottle easier for my daughter to grip. The only complaint I have is we had the nipple for 6+ and if she turned the bottle upside down the flow allowed for quite a bit to leak from the bottle. Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

14/01/2018

US

US

Baby Loved It Immediately

I was hesitant to test out a new bottle and a new, fast flow nipple because my baby has only ever used one (different) brand of bottles and nipples and had not yet moved up to a fast flow nipple. The Avent Natural Fast Flow nipple is awesome! I offered it to my nine month old and was surprised and delighted that he took to it immediately. The nipple is shaped more like a breast than the ones he is used to, and I think that was actually part of why he was so quick to use it (we breast and bottle feed). I think it is great that there are options for different flow rates; some babies (like my older child) prefer a slower flow, but others, like my nine month old, are more voracious eaters and he was much less impatient/fussy with the Natural Fast Flow nipple. The design also clearly works well to prevent gas – I could see little bubbles forming on top of the milk in the bottle as he drank, which meant he was not taking in that air. The bottle is a bit on the wide side for my comfort when holding it, but the minimal number of parts, ease it takes to clean and assemble, and nipple shape/flow make it a serious win. Happy baby, happy mom! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/27 Natural nipple

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011